Congress built Maharashtra brick by brick, state economy in decline under current govt: Chidambaram

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Mahayuti government of undermining Maharashtra's economy, which he claimed had been built "brick by brick" by the Congress to make the state one of India's top economic powerhouses.

Chidambaram alleged that the state’s economic decline under the present administration was a direct result of mismanagement and poor governance.

He flagged lack of employment, flight of industries, declining GDP growth, and rising fiscal deficit to target the state government.

Addressing a news conference ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, he said Maharashtra was the leading state in industry and services and was among the top-ranking states in agriculture.

"The state was and is the commercial capital of India. But I don't know for how long it will remain the commercial capital of India," the former Union finance minister said.

The Congress was not in power for the last eight to ten years, barring the two-and-a-half years of Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, he said, pointing out that the government is being helmed by BJP and its allies.

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) are partners in the MVA, while BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents of the ruling coalition.

The decline (in the state's economy) is visible under the BJP government, said the Congress leader.

"Maharashtra was built brick by brick to be the number one state of India by the Congress," he said.

According to Chidambaram, the Maharashtra government is not in control but people from Gujarat seem to be in control of Maharashtra.

"If big job-creating industries are diverted to Gujarat after agreeing to locate in Maharashtra, where are jobs?" he asked.

Referring to 2022-23 and 2023-24, Chidambaram said Maharashtra's GDP growth declined from 9.4 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The fiscal deficit increased from Rs 67,000 crore to Rs 1,12,000 crore, the former Union finance minister said.

He said the state's agriculture growth plunged from 4.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent, while the growth in the services sector fell from 13 per cent to 8.3 per cent.

The capital expenditure has remained stagnant at Rs 85,000 crore, he added.

"This decline has to be arrested. It can't be arrested by those who caused the decline, " said the senior Congress leader.

There are no jobs in Maharashtra, which is why there are other social evils. Unemployment is the biggest problem in the state, but the present government has no answer to it, he said.

He said industries wooed by the state had signed MoUs or letters promising investment and their locations (to set up units) had also been identified, but it didn't materialise.

Those industries have gone to, you know where, Chidambaram said, alluding to Gujarat.

Taking a dig at the twin-engine model where the government at the Centre and the state are of the same parties, Chidambaram said if there are two engines, one engine is driving the train to Gujarat.

He said the unemployment rate among Maharashtra's youth is 10.8 per cent and about 47 per cent of them are self-employed.

The figure for those who receive salaries every month has come down from 40 per cent to 31 per cent, Chidambaram claimed.

He said 11 lakh people applied for 18,300 posts for constables and drivers in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police, adding that 11.5 lakh youth applied for 4,600 talathi (revenue official) posts.

He said 2,851 farmers' suicides were reported and recorded in Maharashtra.

Chidambaram said unless there is a consistent farmers-oriented policy, farmers will continue to suffer. He also demanded a one-time (loan) waiver for farmers.

Disapproving the 'batenge toh katenge' statement by BJP leaders, Chidambaram said such remarks are aimed at dividing the people every day on religion by making hate speeches.