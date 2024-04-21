Congress a synonym for scams, terrorism and Naxalism; gave pistols to youths: Adityanath

BILASPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying it is synonymous with scams, terrorism and Naxalism, and accused the party of instigating youth to fight against the country by handing them pistols.

Addressing campaign rallies in Chhattisgarh, Adityanath alleged the Congress has an "internal understanding" with Naxalism as part of an "evil attempt" to divert youth from the mainstream of society.

The wait of 500 years for Ram Lalla (installation of the idol) in Ayodhya ended because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Kabirdham district, which comes under the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has fielded Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon seat against Congress stalwart and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"Congress is a synonym for scams, terrorism and Naxalism. At the age when a tablet and a good book should be in the hands of youth and they should have the spirit to take the world forward, the Congress gave pistols in their hands. The Congress instigated them to fight against the country in the name of Naxalism and terrorism," Adityanath claimed.

He said the people witnessed a change in the country over a decade under PM Modi's leadership.

"Modi ji says this country needs to be transformed into a big power in the world. A developed India has to be made...to create a self-reliant India, where every citizen feels safe. Be it a daughter or a businessman, only the BJP can provide a guarantee of security to everybody. Only BJP can respect your faith," he said.

Adityanath asked the gathering whether the Congress could have given free ration, built the Ram temple, reduced the Naxal menace and provided security to daughters and businessmen.

"Congress is the synonym for problems, it gives problems whereas the BJP is the name of solution," he added.

He said Bhupesh Baghel was allegedly involved in multiple scams during the previous government in the state. Love jihad was given an exemption in Chhattisgarh under the erstwhile Congress rule, Adityanath added.

"No one has forgotten what happened with Bhuneshwar Sahu. I congratulate the people of Chhattisgarh for keeping Bhuneshwar's memories alive by electing his father Ishwar Sahu as an MLA. He had sacrificed his life protesting against love jihad and the appeasement policy of Congress", he said.

Sahu (22) was killed last April in violence in Bemetara district after an altercation between school children belonging to two communities.

Addressing another rally in Korba Lok Sabha seat, the UP chief minister alleged the Congress has an "internal understanding" with Naxalism as part of an "evil attempt" to divert youth from the mainstream of society.

Adityanath said while India was giving free ration to 80 crore citizens under PM Modi's leadership, 23 crore people are fighting hunger in Pakistan.

India's prestige and standing in the world have risen due to the leadership of Modi, its borders are safe and the nation is capable of giving a befitting reply to terrorism and Naxalism, he added.

"The Congress has an internal understanding with Naxalism. It is not hidden from anyone. Youth should have had tabs in their hands but Congress governments handed them pistols. They (Congress governments) made an evil attempt to divert youth from the mainstream of society," Adityanath alleged.

He accused the Congress of playing with the future of youth and working to divide society.

"When they can't do anything, then they start abusing PM Modi. But the entire country is one family for Modiji. He works to serve 140 crore Indians," the UP CM said.

Under the Congress rule, people died of hunger, farmers committed suicide, women and businesspersons were unsafe and terrorists struck routinely after entering the country, he claimed.

"But, this situation changed after 2014 and now even if a firecracker goes off (in India), Pakistan quickly clarifies that it has nothing to do with the incident. Because, Pakistan knows this is new India and if any link is found of the neighbouring nation, then the Indian Army will enter there and strike," Adityanath said.

The BJP has fielded Saroj Pandey from the Korba Lok Sabha constituency against Congress' Jyotsna Mahant.

Addressing a third rally in Bilaspur city under Bilaspur LS constituency, Adityanath stepped up his attack on Congress.

"When Congress came to power after Independence, instead of taking the country towards prosperity, the Grand Old Party pushed it towards terrorism, Naxalism, regionalism, casteism, anarchy, and corruption. They deliberately made some provisions in the Constitution," he said.

Adityanath also accused Congress of insulting B R Ambedkar.

"In 1952, the Constitution was amended and a special provision of Article 370 was included for Kashmir. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life to make Kashmir a part of India," he said.

Accusing Congress of doing nothing for 65 years, Adityanath said Article 370 was abrogated after Modi took charge as PM and Amit Shah as Home Minister, and J&K was linked to the mainstream of democracy with 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'.

He said people are enthusiastic about the consecration of Lord Ramlalla's idol in the Ayodhya temple.

"After a wait of 500 years, Shri Ram Lalla has been installed again in Ayodhya. There was more enthusiasm in Chhattisgarh than in Uttar Pradesh and the countrymen," he said.

Adityanath further said Chhattisgarh is "nanihal" (birthplace of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) of Lord Ram.

He accused Congress of rejecting the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, insulting the "eternal faith" of India, and adopting "double standards" after the construction of the Ayodhya temple.

"Now when the temple is built in Ayodhya, Congressmen say that Ram belongs to everyone. People must understand the double standards of Congress," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Adityanath said UP has become free of riots and curfews after 2017 when BJP came to power.

Rajnandgaon will vote on April 26, and Korba and Bilaspur on May 7.