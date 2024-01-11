'Cong will win both LS seats in Goa in general elections'

PANAJI: Congress' Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare on Wednesday expressed hope that his party would win both Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.

Thakare, after having a series of meetings with Congress leaders during his two-day visit to Goa, addressed a press conference, saying that "the people were fed up with the BJP's policies in Goa, and were waiting for the elections to teach them a lesson".

"I am confident that we will strengthen our organisation. We will win the Lok Sabha elections this year, and also the Assembly elections later," Thakare said.

He said that the double-engine governments are involved in corruption and have failed in all aspects which Congress would be exposing in the coming times.

"We will take the failures of this government to the people and the people will teach them a lesson. People know how the BJP is trying to finish democracy," he said.

"I do not agree that it affects the party when the leaders defect. In fact, the people feel cheated... they voted for Congress, but these people chose personal ambitions over people's mandate," he added.

Thakare also said that the BJP was trying to divide people over religion and hence Rahul Gandhi undertook the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"Now we are going to start 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for social and economic justice from Manipur," he said.