Cong spokesperson calls Indian captain Rohit Sharma fat, unimpressive; deletes post after backlash

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday reprimanded its spokesperson Shama Mohamed for fat-shaming Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and asked her to delete her social media posts in which she made the comments and exercise greater caution in future.

Mohamed has now deleted the posts on X, posted late on Sunday night, that drew backlash from many, including BJP leaders. Her remarks came amid the Indian cricket team's undefeated run at the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

Responding to a post praising Sharma, Mohamed asked what was so world class about the current captain when compared to his predecessors like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and the rest.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position."

She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future, he said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera said.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress over Mohamed's remarks.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" he said in a post on X.

BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is very shameful that an official spokesperson of the Congress is giving such a statement. This is Congress' statement. They feel that only one person is fit for everything and that is Rahul Gandhi."

"They are so against the country that today they are using abusive language against our country's cricket captain. I don't know what they mean by this. It is really shameful and I condemn this. The entire nation is seeing the mentality of the Congress," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also came out in support of Sharma.

"Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!"