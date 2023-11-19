Cong shares 1983, 2011 WC winning teams' reception by Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has shared the glimpses of reception parties of the 1983 and 2011 World Cup winning teams by former Prime Ministers -- Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh -- and wished similar win by Team India on Sunday.

Ramesh, who is the Congress General secretary (Communication) shared an almost two minute long video of Indira Gandhi giving a reception to the 1983 World Cup team and said, "Forty (40) years ago India lifted the cricket World Cup for the first time. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi later hosted a reception for the winning team in New Delhi. May Team India repeat 1983 and 2011 once more today!"

In another post, he shared the photographs of 2011 Indian Cricket Team getting reception by President Pratibha Singh Patil and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"Sharing some pictures from the 2011 reception Team India hosted by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," he said, attaching the pictures along with the post.

40 years ago India lifted the cricket World Cup for the first time. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi later hosted a reception for the winning team in New Delhi.



May Team India repeat 1983 and 2011 once more today! pic.twitter.com/pESLN7TqCT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2023

India has won all the 10 matches in a row to reach finals of the 2023 World Cup cricket tournament.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. With this, the team reached their first-ever final of any World Cup since 2014 and ODI World Cup since 2011.