Cong-ruled govts increased VAT: Anurag Thakur

JAIPUR: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan and other Opposition-run governments of increasing VAT on petrol and diesel in their states even at a time when the Modi government was reducing the rates.

Speaking at a press conference in Udaipur, the Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, said, “The Modi government reduced petrol prices twice in the last 1.5 years by decreasing the excise duty. However, Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and other Congress and opposition-ruled governments increased the VAT on petroleum products even at times when the central govt reduced it.”

"Petrol prices were raised all across the world. However, petrol prices in fact were brought down twice by the Modi government. However, Congress-ruled governments increased VAT in their states. In fact, the country's most expensive petrol is available in Rajasthan," said the Union Minister.

Thakur’s statement comes at a time when the petrol pump stations across the state are shut following a protest call of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association.

The association is protesting against the high VAT rates in the state which is forcing residents to buy petrol and diesel at cheaper rates in the neighbouring states.

Thakur also made a scathing attack on the Gehlot government and said, "The BJP government will bring in Rama Rajya in the state and make it corruption free."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma in a post on X countered Thakur, and said, "Anurag Thakur ji could have given an example of BJP's Ramrajya..!! Your double engine governments are running in so many places.You said that after forming the government, we will make the state corruption free. Crime against women and jungle raj will end. Ram will create the kingdom. Ashok Gehlotji's government is doing all these works very well... Rajasthan has set an example of good governance across the country."

“Before the elections, the central leaders coming on a picnic in Rajasthan should also tell about the BJP ruled states, what is the situation of corruption, law and order and inflation there... there is not even a single BJP ruled state that can fulfill these hollow claims of BJP leaders," he commented.