Cong questions timing of release of PM-Kisan installment

NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday questioned the timing of the release of PM-Kisan amount to farmers coinciding with the ongoing Assembly elections to five states, and asked if it was 'deliberate'.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The sixth installment of PM-Kisan was released on August 1, 2020, ninth installment on August 9, 2021 and 12th installment on October 17, 2022.

"Now 15th installment of the PM-Kisan is coming today on November 15, 2023. When the elections for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are going to polls in two days and in next 10 days election in Rajasthan and in 15 days in Telangana, then today 15th installment for farmers is being released.

"Wasn't this delay done deliberately?" Ramesh asked.

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to release the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function to be held in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The Union Agriculture Ministry said in a release on Tuesday that PM Modi would release the money during the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ to recognise the efforts of the tribals in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of national pride, valour, and hospitality. Over eight crore farmers will receive an amount of more than Rs 18,000 crore -- Rs 2,000 each -- in this installment of the BJP’s pet scheme.

Polling for 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, second phase of voting for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh is scheduled on November 17, while polling for 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and voting for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.