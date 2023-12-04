'Cong performance was disappointing, BJP's vote share within striking distance'

NEW DELHI: A day after the loss in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the performance of the party was disappointing, but the vote share of the party was within the striking distance of the BJP and hence a reason for the revival.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is party's communication in charge said, "It is true that the performance of the Indian National Congress in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was disappointing and far below our own expectations. But the vote shares tell a story of a Congress that is not very behind the BJP - in fact, it is within striking distance. This is the reason for hope and revival."

Sharing the vote shares of Chhattisgarh, Ramesh said that the BJP got 46.3 per cent while the Congress got 42.2 per cent of the vote share. He said that in Madhya Pradesh BJP got 48.6 per cent vote share while the Congress got 40.4 per cent vote share.

In Rajasthan, the Congress leader said, the BJP got 41.7 per cent while the grand old party got 39.5 per cent.

The Congress was decimated by the BJP in the three states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- where the counting of votes took place on Sunday.

The Congress, after the losses in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is in power only in three states -- Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. The party won in Telangana on Sunday by defeating the ruling BRS.