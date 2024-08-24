Cong leadership briefed on political developments in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Congress high command had been explained about the recent political developments in the state, and the prosecution sanction against him by the Governor, which he termed as "anti-Constitution and illegal".

He also said the Governor sending some Bills back to the government will be discussed in the Cabinet and the next course of action will be decided at the meeting.

Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, and several senior ministers met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, and held discussions.

"We went to Delhi yesterday on our own..... D K Shivakumar and I have explained (to Congress high command) regarding political developments in the state, especially on the opposition's padayatre (Bengaluru to Mysuru foot march) on the MUDA issue, how we faced it politically," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have informed them (high command) about the government's clear stand that the Governor's prosecution sanction (against me) is anti-Constitution and illegal, and to challenge it in courts. We have also told them that both the Cabinet and the legislature party have condemned it (Governor's sanction), and explained to them that the Governor's decision has been challenged in the High Court."

Asked whether any discussion happened regarding complaining to the President against the Governor, Siddaramaiah said, "no....all options are open."

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on August 16 granted sanction for prosecution of Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', giving a major jolt to the nearly 15-month-old Congress government.

The Governor accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of activists Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

The High Court on August 19 had directed the special court for people's representatives to defer its proceedings against the CM in the alleged MUDA site allotment 'scam', till the next date of hearing on August 29.

To a question about the Governor sending back some Bills to the government, Siddaramaiah said, "he (Governor) has sent back six Bills. We will discuss in the Cabinet and decide the next course of action."

Noting that the Bills had been passed in both Legislative Assembly and Council, he further said, "they have been sent back. We will see what clarifications have been sought and why they have been sent back, and we will take a decision in the Cabinet."

Replying to a question about the government's plans to hike bus fares and water tariffs, the CM said, "the water tariff (in Bengaluru) has not yet been increased, there is a proposal. For several years, tariffs have not been increased. The situation is difficult at Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). We will look into it and make a decision."