Cong CEC meets to finalise candidates for Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: With over a month left for Rajasthan Assembly polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) here to finalise the candidates.

Kharge arrived at the party headquarters here for the CEC meet. Besides him, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Ajay Maken, K.C. Venugopal, Rajasthan screening committee chairperson Gaurav Gogoi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state unit chief Govind Dotasara, state incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa and many others were also present.

According to the party leaders, the much anticipated first list of Congress will be released after the CEC meet.

Meanwhile, a party source said that about 120 candidates will be discussed out of the 200 and at least 15 to 25 sitting MLAs might be denied tickets in the upcoming polls.

The Gehlot-led government has launched several pro-people schemes ahead of the crucial polls. The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state riding high on the schemes.

The BJP has already announced several candidates for the desert state.

The polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.