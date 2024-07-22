Cong calls eco survey 'cherry-picked' view, says India in its most precarious economic situation

NEW DELHI: The Congress alleged on Monday that the Economic Survey released by the government presented a "cherry-picked" view of the economy and claimed that India is experiencing its "most precarious and difficult" economic situation in many years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks, alleging that his government "crushed the aspirations" of 140 crore Indians in the last 10 years.

"You were lamenting today about (your voice) being 'throttled for two-and-a-half hours', but the truth is that -- your government has crushed the aspirations of 140 crore Indians in 10 years! Today's Economic Survey is like a shiny hollow envelope to gloss over the failures of the Modi government!" Kharge said in a post on X.

He also accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of spreading "lies" in the House and shirking responsibility for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak.

"Today the future of the youth is in limbo. The unemployment rate is at 9.2 per cent. There is a stampede for jobs. The back-breaking inflation has pushed the savings of the country's families to the lowest level in 50 years. Food inflation is at 9.4 per cent, grain inflation is at 8.75 per cent, pulses inflation is at 16.07 per cent and vegetable inflation is at 29.32 per cent," the Congress chief said.

"Economic Survey says FDI should come from China. Modiji gave a political 'clean chit' to China while insulting the 20 martyrs in Galwan, today his economic survey has given an economic 'clean chit' to China," he said.

Imports of Chinese goods into India have increased by 68 per cent since 2020 and the trade deficit with China has gone up by 75 per cent, the veteran leader said.

"The condition of farmers is bad. Today's news says that now the Modi government wants to re-implement the three anti-farmer black laws through the back door. The national average monthly agricultural income of the farmers who provide food is only Rs 5,298!" Kharge said.

"The Economic Survey tells a blatant lie by claiming that poverty has almost been eradicated. The truth is that the gap between the rich and the poor in the country is the highest in 100 years!" he claimed.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the need of the hour is a right to apprenticeship, protections for gig workers and unorganised sector workers, minimum wage hikes to Rs 400 per day, an end to "tax terrorism" and an expansion of social-protection schemes like the one for anganwadis.

"The Economic Survey of 2023-24, released in advance of tomorrow's Budget, must have been a difficult document for the non-biological PM's spin doctors to produce. It does its best to present an 'all is well' rosy picture of the economy. Unfortunately for the PM and for the people of India, the economic situation is so desperate that some harsh facts come through anyway," Ramesh said in a statement.

Food inflation remains unchecked at nearly 10 per cent per year, with prices of specific foods growing at a rapid pace -- cereals at 11 per cent, vegetables at 15 per cent, spices at 19 per cent and milk at 7 per cent -- he said.

Ramesh said the poor and the middle class are the worst affected due to this situation.

He said the economic recovery after COVID-19 has been deeply unequal, with rural India left behind.

"The Modi government's anti-farmer mindset is called out in the Economic Survey," the Congress leader said.

The Economic Survey is forced to acknowledge the unemployment situation -- "the greatest failure of the Modi government" -- Ramesh said.

"The Economic Survey has flagged that we must create nearly 80 lakh jobs each year for the next 20 years. The survey also points out that 'manufacturing sector employment creation has been subdued in the past decade', despite the hype and hoopla of Make in India," he said.

"India is in its most precarious and difficult economic situation in many years. The Economic Survey might present a cherry-picked view of the economy, but we hope that tomorrow's Budget faces up to the country's realities," the Congress leader said.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said, "Narendra Modi has two weapons -- fear and confusion. This Economic Survey is an example of the same illusion that everything is fine."

The survey shows that the profits of big companies are increasing, he said.

"If this is so, then how many people have got jobs in these companies? If this survey is so good, then why are Indian youngsters joining the Russian army?" Gogoi asked.

Today, expensive train tickets for air-conditioned coaches are available, but the facilities that should be there in the general and sleeper classes are not there, he said.

"The sectors in which Indians get maximum employment, the situation of those sectors -- the government's plan regarding textiles -- has failed. Countries, such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, have left us behind. The government talks about Make in India, but it wants visas for Chinese technicians. The government is creating such an economy where the products are made in India, but made by the Chinese," Gogoi said.

"Our trade deficit is increasing.... The government has failed in every sector and small shopkeepers are suffering. In the coming times, these small shopkeepers from cities like Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he added.