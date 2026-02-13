Concealing Tirupati laddus adulteration would have been 'sacrilege', says Andhra CM

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said withholding the findings would be a betrayal of public trust. If future discrepancies were to arise, then the government would be held accountable.

The allegations date back to September 2024, when Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati 'laddus' during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the previous government did not even spare the Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.