Complaints of police action during Thrissur Pooram: Kerala CM directs transfer of district police chiefs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the transfer of Thrissur Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok and Assistant Commissioner Sudarshan over complaints raised against police action while conducting recently held temple festival Thrissur Pooram'.

Vijayan has directed the state Police Chief to investigate and submit a report within a week regarding the complaints raised against police, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

There were complaints that the police imposed "undue" restrictions, stopping people from entering the Thekkinkadu maidan, the venue of the Pooram, using barricades during the Madathil Varavu procession (night pooram).

The protests over the police action resulted in delaying the iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks for more than four hours. As a result, the colourful fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnic shows in Kerala, were displayed in the daylight.

The thirty-six-hour-long temple festival, Thrissur Pooram is known as the mother of all 'Poorams'.

This year, tens of thousands gathered at Thekkinkadu Maidan to witness the spectacular event.

The festival, which is celebrated on the day of 'Pooram' as per the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, is popularly known for its parading of elephants, Panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), and mega display of fireworks.