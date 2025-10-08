Commuter's ‘protruding' backpack behind Mumbra accident that killed 5: Railways

MUMBAI: A probe by the Central Railway has concluded that a commuter's “protruding” backpack led to the fall of eight travellers from two trains in Thane district in June, of whom five lost their lives, officials said on Wednesday.

The probe team ruled out any technical fault, quarrelling among passengers, sabotage or mischief after examining CCTV footage, statements of commuters and witnesses and public responses received through social media and calls, they said.

Hours after the accident near Mumbra on June 9, an eyewitness and co-traveller had said that the tragedy was triggered by a bag worn by a commuter on a passing train after it brushed against those hanging on the footboard of another local.

The Central Railway (CR) probe has said that the “30-cm-thick protruding” backpack of a commuter standing on the footboard of the 9th coach of a Karjat-bound local train – S-11 – from CSMT brushed against a person on the footboard of a Kasara-CSMT (N-10 local) moving in the opposite direction.

The sudden entanglement triggered a “domino effect”, causing two passengers from the S-11 local and six from the N-10 local to lose balance and fall off the trains, said the probe report. Five passengers died in the accident, it said.

Officials said the investigation team arrived at the “protruding” backpack conclusion after examining CCTV footage from several stations, including Mumbra, Diva, Thane, Titwala, Shahad and Kasara, statements of injured commuters and witnesses, and public responses received through social media and calls.

As per the report, both trains were running around 72 kmph, within the permissible speed limits, while crossing each other at the site.

The report also highlighted that there was adequate clearance between the two trains, ruling out the possibility of the coaches of the two trains coming into contact with each other or any technical fault or track-related deficiency.

Examination of the two local trains, or EMU rakes, at the Kurla carshed showed no defects, though a fresh mark on the body of coach 5341A of N-10 confirmed external impact from a backpack, according to the report, said officials.

While the S-11 train was not overcrowded as it was non-peak hours on the Down line, the CSMT-bound N-10 local was jampacked, the report said. It also ruled out quarrelling among passengers, sabotage or mischief.

After the accident, the CR had urged people and its employees to share information related to the June 9 accident.