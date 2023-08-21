"Common people do not believe in BJP": AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam

GUWAHATI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on Monday said that common people do not believe in them (BJP) and that "Modi wave", which was earlier across the country, is no more.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam said that there is no "Modi wave" across the country.

"Assembly elections in five states are coming. It is clear that the Modi wave is now over and it is in descending order and gradually descending and the wave is not working anymore. Because earlier they had made so many promises but failed to maintain everything," he said. He further said that, earlier, there was a tremendous Modi wave in the country like 'Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi'.

"But this time Modi wave is not there. The people have already taken their stand against PM Modi, because of the price hike there, almost all the properties they are selling, and lots of mismanagement is going on. The common people are not believing BJP now," Aminul Islam said.

The leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also alleged that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in five states, Haryana-like clashes may erupt in Assam, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

"BJP and RSS can do anything for getting support from the people in the 2024 general elections or Assembly polls in five states. There is a possibility of a clash like Haryana in Assam, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh," Aminul Islam said, adding that the people should be aware of this.

"In Assam, they have incited clashes several times and the people of Assam are not aware of this...The common people of Assam are always peace-loving people," the AIUDF MLA added.