Committed to transform Mumbai into modern, inclusive city: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his government was taking all necessary steps to transform Mumbai into a "modern, all-inclusive city", and build a "progressive" state.

Replying to a debate on the Opposition-sponsored `last week's motion' in the legislative assembly, he said there will be a chorus of claims in the coming months (ahead of civic elections) about attempts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

"I want to tell everyone, no one, no matter who he is, can take Mumbai away from Maharashtra," he said.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed him that an announcement about converting all suburban trains plying in the Mumbai region into air-conditioned trains fitted with doors will be made soon, Fadnavis said.

He also rejected the Opposition's allegation about land in Mumbai being given to the Adani group under the guise of the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.

The land has been transferred to DRP (Dharavi Redevelopment Project), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in which the state government is a partner, Fadnavis said.

Adani group is a developer, and the rehabilitation and redevelopment will take place over 108 hectares, he said, adding that all eligible slum- dwellers will be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself.

The rehabilitation process will be completed in seven years, the chief minister assured.

Dharavi is not just a slum sprawl but also an economic hub, he said, adding that pottery and leather artisans in the area will be given a five-year tax holiday as a special case.

Those who do not get houses in Dharavi will be accommodated elsewhere in the city, Fadnavis said, adding there will be a rental housing scheme where tenants, if they live there for 12 years, will have the house transferred in their name.

"In all, 10 lakh people will get houses," he said.

Trials for introduction of single ticket for all kinds of public transport in Mumbai were underway, Fadnavis said.

By 2030, half the electricity consumed in the state will come from green sources, the chief minster said.