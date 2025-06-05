Collective efforts can lead to greener earth for future generations: Murmu

Begin typing your search...

    NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations.

    In a post on X on World Environment Day, she asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, promote eco-friendly behaviour.

    "Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations," Murmu said.

    Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.

