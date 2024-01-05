Cold day conditions to continue for next two more days: IMD

NEW DELHI: Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan for next two more days and significantly decrease thereafter, India Meteorological Department on Friday said.

The IMD also predicted dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India during next two days and gradually decrease thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan and some parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh.

“These are above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and some parts of Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha. These are below normal by 2-4 degree Celsius in some parts of West Rajasthan. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degree Celsius reported at Bikaner (West Rajasthan),” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail at night/morning in some parts/isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan till January 7 and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Saturday and dense fog in isolated pockets till January 8,” said the weather forecast agency.

The IMD also said that dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh till January 9, over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till January 8 and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha on Saturday and Sunday.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on Friday and Saturday, and cold day conditions on Sunday,” said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in many parts over East Rajasthan on Friday and in isolated pockets on Saturday. The IMD further said that light to moderate rainfall at some/many places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.