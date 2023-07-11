Coimbatore police to launch ‘Police Bro’ to sensitise students against drug abuse

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore City police are to launch a 'Police Bro' programme to sensitise college-going male students against the use of narcotics and substances.

Police officers from the city will meet the students and interact with them to understand the narcotic movement on college campuses. The project, Police Bro, would be launched by the end of July.

Police officers told IANS that the police will then cut off the narcotic supply and rehabilitate any student who has fallen prey to drug abuse.

Sources in Coimbatore police told IANS that the project will be implemented in 83 colleges and two sub-inspectors will be in-charge of the project in each police station limits.

The police are expecting to have a friendly interaction with the male students and to cultivate a personal bond with them. After winning over the trust, police are expecting the students to give the department valuable tips regarding the presence of narcotics in campuses and outside. Coimbatore police are expecting to cut the supply of narcotics in the district through such initiatives.

It may be noted that the Coimbatore police launched the 'Police Akka' project among the girl students on campuses in October 2022. This was to sensitise the students against cybercrimes and cyberbullying. 59 trained women constables used to interact with the girl students in 60 colleges in the city and the project, according to senior officers, was a success.

'Police Bro' is a similar initiative to help prevent male students from indulging in crimes and narcotic substance use.