CM Kejriwal writes to LG over recent murders in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has proposed a Cabinet meeting with Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, on the law and order situation in the national capital. CM Kejriwal in a letter to LG Saxena on Monday, expressed concern over the increase in serious crimes within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the CM emphasized that four murders have occurred in the past 24 hours alone, causing distress and raising significant apprehensions among the residents.

"I am writing this letter to draw the urgent attention of your good self towards an alarming spurt in serious crimes in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during the last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," reads his letter.

In his letter, the CM urged the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate and effective measures to restore the faith of the citizens in the security and safety of their lives. "Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty," the letter reads.

The Chief Minister has also expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the NCT of Delhi, through the letter.

Drawing attention to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, CM Kejriwal emphasized that it should have served as a wake-up call for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor, both of whom bear direct responsibility for maintaining law and order in Delhi.

Regrettably, no substantial action has been taken based on this report, which reveals that Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent of total crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities in India.

"Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the MHA and your good self, nothing changed on the ground," the letter read.

The CM has also expressed his disappointment at the lack of urgency displayed by the LG and the MHA, who are responsible for maintaining law and order.

He has pointed out that there has been a rise in the number of private security guards hired by residents due to the shortage of Delhi Police personnel.

"I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision-makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here," the letter further read.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the need for immediate measures, such as enhanced police patrolling during night hours, and called for open dialogue with the residents of Delhi to seek their input on improving the law and order situation.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has proposed a meeting between his cabinet colleagues and the Lieutenant Governor to address this critical issue for a constructive discussion and exchange of ideas. He further suggested that police officers engage in joint meetings with elected MLAs, councilors, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to explore practical strategies for crime reduction in the national capital.

The CM has also called for the revival of Thana-level committees, which previously served as platforms for regular and active engagement between the police, the public, and elected representatives until 2013.