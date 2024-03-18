CM Kejriwal not to appear before ED in Delhi Jal Board case, say sources

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case, said the AAP sources.

The party sources said that CM Kejriwal will skip the ED summons. The source said, "Why is ED repeatedly sending summons when bail has been granted by the court?"

“ED's summons are illegal. Why does BJP want to fight elections by hiding behind ED?,” said the party sources.

On Sunday, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, had said that two summons in the two different cases have been served to the Chief Minister.

CM Kejriwal was asked to appear before the probe agency on Monday in the DJB case and on Thursday in the excise policy case.

She further said that the timing of the summons suggested a deliberate attempt by the BJP to utilise agencies like the ED and the CBI to target their political adversaries.

“The essence of the statement is that there's a lack of clarity regarding the Delhi Jal Board case, which is seen as a tactic to hinder CM Kejriwal's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by potentially arresting him,” said Atishi.