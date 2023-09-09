CM Jagan adopting vengeful attitude, says Balakrishna

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (MLA) and popular Tollywood actor N. Balakrishna had termed the arrest of party president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu as an ‘atrocious’ act.

Balakrishna alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to vengeful attitude instead of concentrating on the welfare of the people.

Balakrishna, who is also brother-in-law of Naidu, said that it is the misfortune of the people of Andhra Pradesh to have Jagan as their Chief Minister.

The MLA from Hindupur said that Jagan who was in jail for 16 months, wants to see Chandrababu too behind bars.

Balakrishna questioned the legality of the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development project case, particularly in the absence of concrete evidence.

He said that the allegations on the Skill Development project are merely propaganda and part of a larger political conspiracy.

The actor also raised doubts over the timing of the arrest events, pointing out that while an FIR was registered on December 19, 2021, no charge-sheet has been filed till now.

He referred to a High Court ruling that found no connection between frozen accounts and the alleged crime.

He cited another High Court order which noted that employment was provided to 72,000 students while 2.13 lakh students received training by the Skill Development Corporation and hence this cannot be labeled as a scam.

Asking as to why the Chief Minister is repeatedly getting admonished by the High Court, Balakrishna strongly felt that Chandrababu Naidu's arrest is politically motivated and unwarranted.

"Such kind of threats will not deter us from moving ahead and we will certainly go to the people's court to get their verdict," Balakrishna added.