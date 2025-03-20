Close shave for cops as Naxalites trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

NARAYANPUR: A team of security forces had a narrow escape when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district early on Thursday, police said.

No serious harm to security personnel was reported in the blast, but two policemen, including an officer, were evacuated from the area for treatment after their eyes got affected by the dust and soil due to the impact of the explosion, they said.

The incident took place at around 3 am in Abujhmaad area when a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official here said.

Combing operation was underway in the area to trace Naxalites, he added.