Clashes break out between 2 groups during Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka town, 52 arrested

NAGAMANGALA: Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession here following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops and vehicles leading to a tense situation.

Police said 52 people have been arrested following Wednesday night's incidents and prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in this town in Mandya district till September 14 as a precautionary measure.

A few people, including two policemen, sustained minor injuries in stone-pelting. The situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, they said.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation

Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and goods torched and vehicles set on fire on Wednesday night, they added. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd to control the situation.

The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the violence is an act of miscreants which threatens the peace and tranquility of the society.

The government, he said, has taken the incident seriously and warned that ruthless action will be taken against those trying to create a divide on religious grounds, regardless of caste or religion.

"I request the public to cooperate with us by maintaining peace and exercising restraint without succumbing to incitement," he said on 'X'.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the clashes cannot be termed as "communal violence" as he maintained that the incident happened on the "spur of the moment".

He told reporters in Bengaluru that 52 people have been arrested from "both sides", and after reviewing CCTV footage about their involvement in the incidents like stone-pelting and torching of vehicles and properties, cases will be registered against them.

When told that a petrol bomb was allegedly hurled and and asked whether the incident was pre-planned, he said: "no, no, it (the incident) has happened immediately on the spur of the moment. Police have not allowed it to escalate further and have brought things under control."

According to police, 53 people have been named in the FIR.

"The situation has now returned to normalcy in Nagamangala town. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional forces from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes," Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI on Thursday.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mandya District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said the situation is peaceful and under control now.

"Our Nagamangala is the abode of peace and harmony. We will not tolerate any attempt to create unrest here. I request the public not to listen to any rumors and cooperate in restoring peace," he said in a post on 'X'.

Following the incidents, the opposition BJP and JD(S) attacked the Congress government.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka (BJP) alleged that the "attack" on Ganesh idol procession is a direct fallout of 'appeasement politics'.

Ashoka alleged: "stones were hurled, swords brandished and crude bombs thrown at Ganesh Visarjan Procession. Are we living in Karnataka or Taliban?"

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the incident is proof of 'failure' of law and order in the state.

He also warned that "bad days are not far" for the Congress party if it does not stop 'appeasement politics.'

"It is the proof of 'failure of law and order' in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers on public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing swords," Kumaraswamy said.

He also alleged that the incident was a result of 'overindulgence and appeasement' of a particular community by the Congress party and state government for political gain.