CISCE board results for Classes 10, 12 declared

NEW DELHI: Results for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been declared, chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Wednesday.

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," Emmanuel said.

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July.