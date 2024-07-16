Chronology of militant strikes in Jammu region since January 1 this year

JAMMU: Twelve security personnel, including an Army captain, and 10 civilians died in terror attacks while 55 people were injured and five terrorists killed since January 1 in the Jammu region which has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts.

Following is a chronology of terror incidents in the region:

July 2024:

July 15: Four army personnel, including an officer, killed in a gunfight with militants in Doda district.

July 8: Five army personnel killed and as many injured in a militant ambush in Kathua district.

July 7: An army personnel injured in militant attack on a security post in Rajouri district.

June 2024:

June 26: Three foreign militants killed in a gunfight in Doda district.

June 12: A policeman injured in a militant attack in Doda district.

June 11/12: Two foreign militants and a CRPF jawan killed in a gunfight in Kathua district. Five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer injured in a terrorist attack in Doda district.

June 9: Nine pilgrims killed and 42 injured in a militantt attack on a bus in Reasi district.

May 2024:

May 4: One IAF personnel killed and five injured in a militant attack in Poonch district.

April 2024:

April 28: A village defence guard killed in an encounter with militants in Udhampur district.

April 22: A government employee shot dead by militants in Rajouri district.