Chronology of events in Ram temple issue

NEW DELHI: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

The following is the chronology of events in the Ayodhya Ram temple issue:

* 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

* 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court, seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed structure. Court rejects the plea.

* 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under central dome outside the disputed structure.

* Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

* Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC orders maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

* Dec 6, 1992: The 16th century Babri mosque, which many Hindus believe was constructed on the site of Lord Ram's birthplace, was demolished by 'kar sevaks'.

* Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquiring land by Centre in the disputed area.



* Apr 2002: Allahabad High Court begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

* Sep 30, 2010: High Court, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

* May 9, 2011: Supreme Court stays high court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

* Jan 2019: Supreme Court sets up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the case.

* Aug 6, 2019: Supreme Court commences day-to-day hearing on the land dispute.

* Oct 16, 2019: Supreme Court concludes hearing; reserves order. * Nov 9, 2019: In a historic verdict, Supreme Court grants entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, possession of land will remain with Central government receiver. The apex court also directed the Centre and the UP government to allot 5 acres od land to Muslims at a prominent place for building a mosque.

* Feb 5, 2020: PM Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

* Aug 5, 2020: PM Modi laid the foundation of a Ram temple.