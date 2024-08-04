Begin typing your search...

"Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!," Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan announces Rs one crore in support of Wayanad landslides victims
HYDERABAD: Mega star Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan (of 'RRR' fame) on Sunday announced contribution of Rs one crore to support the victims of landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala.-

Chiranjeevi, in a post on X, expressed anguish over the loss of life due to the landslides.

"Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy," he said.

