Chinese annexation of Indian territory occurred during Nehru's term: BJP hits back at Cong

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday flayed the Congress for alleging Chinese occupation of the Indian territory during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's term and said the grand old party cannot get away with "such lies" as all of it occurred during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure.

The BJP's reaction came a day after the Congress alleged in a post on X, "China kept occupying India's land. Narendra Modi kept giving clean chit."

Reacting sharply, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the Congress has the "dishonesty" to speak of Chinese annexation of the Indian territory despite the fact that all of it occurred during Nehru's tenure as the prime minister.

"Imagine blaming Prime Minister Modi for Nehru's betrayal," he said in a post on X.

"The Congress cannot get away with such lies, even if Rahul Gandhi thinks otherwise," he added.

Malviya said the "reality" is that He'an County is the new name for Aksai Chin, which China occupied by 1962.

The Hekang County refers to the adjacent territory, he said.

"The significance of He'an County lies in the G219 Highway, which China formally opened in 1957. Prime Minister Nehru acknowledged its construction in Parliament in 1959," Malviya said.

The "key features" of the He'an County include Haji Langar, occupied by China in 1959 and an Indian patrol was detained here in 1958, he said.

"Qizil Jilga, captured by China in 1962. Chung Tash, occupied by China in 1962. Dehra Compas, taken over by China in 1961. Shamal Lungpa, seized by China in October 1959, close to the site of a 1959 attack on an Indian patrol," Malviya said.