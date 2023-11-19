Child pornography: Kerala Police arrest 12 from across state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police has arrested 10 people from across the state in simultaneous raids and registered 46 cases in connection with alleged viewing and sharing objectionable contents related to children.

Police said they have also seized 123 electronic devices. The raids were conducted as part of the Kerala Police's operation P-Hunt to crackdown on child pornography.

Four persons were arrested from Malappuram district while two each were nabbed from Idukki and Kochi city, one person each were apprehended from Alappuzha and Ernakulam rural area, police said.

Operation P-Hunt is a special drive of Kerala Police CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Exploitation) Team to curb the crimes against the children.

According to law, viewing, distributing or storing of any child pornographic content is a criminal offense and can result in, up to five years of imprisonment and up to Rs 10 lakh fine.