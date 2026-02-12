Chennai’s NIOT to establish world's first Deep-Sea Marine Microbe Repository

CHENNAI: The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) is planning to establish the world's first Deep-Sea Marine Microbe Repository to collect and preserve microorganisms found in deep-sea regions that are inaccessible to humans.
Bringing such microorganisms from extreme deep-sea environments into laboratories for study is considered highly complex due to the intense pressure and low temperatures involved.
The primary purpose of setting up this repository is to culture deep-sea microorganisms by recreating deep-sea conditions such as high pressure and low temperature within the repository itself.
NIOT has been continuously carrying out studies on microorganisms capable of surviving at depths of around 6,000 metres, under pressures of approximately 600 bar. For this purpose, NIOT uses specialised instruments, some developed indigenously and others procured from abroad.
Speaking to DT Next, NIOT director Guru Prasad said that globally, research on deep-sea microorganisms accounts for less than 0.1 per cent of overall microbial studies.
He noted that understanding how microorganisms survive and function in extreme conditions, such as temperatures of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, can only be achieved by collecting and closely studying them.
He added that NIOT is also exploring how these microorganisms can be applied for public benefit. Based on ongoing research, some deep-sea microorganisms already collected by NIOT have been studied and certain components derived from them have been supplied to pharmaceutical companies for use in drug development.
Work on setting up the repository is currently underway, and it will be located at Chittedu in Andhra Pradesh, added officials.
While countries such as Japan, Canada, France, and the United States have large repositories for terrestrial microorganisms, NIOT stated that this will be the first-ever repository in the world dedicated exclusively to deep-sea microorganisms.
Once established, the repository will be able to preserve a wide range of deep-sea microorganisms in a dormant state, enabling future research and opening up multiple avenues for applications based on deep-sea microbial resources.
