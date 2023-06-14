“Chennai, you have got my heart:” US Ambassador on South Indian food

NEW DELHI: Every state of India offers its unique regional food and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti is leaving no stone unturned to taste all the items.

After trying out the Maharashtrian food, he visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, along with some of his colleagues, who explained the dishes to him, and he had a delicious time enjoying South Indian delicacies.

In a tweet, Garcetti said, “Vanakkam from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi! Today, I tried the iconic South Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious South Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you soon.”

Vanakkam from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi! Today, I tried the iconic south Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious south Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you soon. #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/HrUoiD0Dma — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 14, 2023

In the video, he said that he has to eat the food on the banana leaf and also without using cutlery (spoons and folks). He was also briefed about the use of banana leaves. He also interacted with a few customers who were there in Bhawan to eat the food.



At the end of the video, he was heard stating, “They say the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. So Chennai, you have got my heart today! and I can’t wait to see you soon.”

The video was appreciated by netizens and users had many suggestions regarding other foods he should try. Read some of the reactions below:

“Amb @USAmbIndia, Nice to see you exploring INDIA and Indian food. Welcome to Chennai. Plan a trip to NIT TRICHY (TIRUCHIRAPPALLI) as well. You name any top University – CMU, MIT, Stanford, U Penn – you will find META (MME) alumni from NIT Trichy. Welcome to @ReachNITT,” Prof SankaraRaman Sankaranarayanan tweeted.

“Sir, It is said that when eating with the hands, the body prepares the stomach for two things – the temperature and texture of the food that is coming in. Hence it is why a meal always feels better when eating with bare hands. Great video and happy trip to Chennai!” Mohan Prabhala said in a tweet.

Earlier, he tried out the Maharashtrian dish at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, along with three of his colleagues. He was served with Kokum Sherbet, Vada Pav, Sabudana (sago) Khichdi, Bharli Vangi (a stuffed brinjal dish) with Bhakri, and Saoji Mutton Curry.