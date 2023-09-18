Change the way you do your politics: Kharge slams Centre in Parl

NEW DELHI: "Change the way you do your politics, nothing new will happen if we shift to a new Parliament," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Modi government in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He further said that Constitutional values were earned after much sacrifice and asked the Centre to "focus on improving the country's conditions".

While speaking during the special session of Parliament, the leader of the Opposition said, "Constitutional values earned after much sacrifice and difficulty. I urge the treasury to focus on improving the country's conditions, show compassion and emphasise the importance of providing employment opportunities."

Quoting first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge said that the "absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system."

"Nehru ji believes that the absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system. If there is no strong Opposition, it is not right. Now, that there is a strong Opposition, the focus is on weakening it through ED, CBI...Take them (into their own party), put them in a washing machine and when they come out all clean, make them permanent (in one's own party). You can see what is happening today. Prime Minister comes to the Parliament rarely and when he does he leaves after making it an event," the Congress President said.

The five-day special session of the Parliament began at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The session is being be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday, the second day of the special session.

Earlier in the day, while, addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.