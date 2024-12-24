Change in pattern of Puducherry-Tirupati-Puducherry MEMU express trains

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified changes in pattern of train services in view of operational constraints at Tirupati and to avoid detention of other trains at Renigunta Junction.

Train No. 16112 Puducherry - Tirupati MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 3 pm on and from Dec 25 will be short terminated at Renigunta Juntion. The train will run from Puducherry to Renigunta Juntion only.

Train No.16111 Tirupati - Puducherry MEMU Express scheduled to leave Tirupati at 4 am on and from Dec 26 will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Renigunta Junction. The train will commence its journey from Renigunta Juntion at its scheduled departure time of 4.40 am, said a Southern Railway statement.