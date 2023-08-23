Chandrayaan-3 live updates: India is now only few hours away from making history

CHENNAI: Chandrayaan-3 targets to make a landing close to where the second one attempted. The mission could make India the fourth country to make a soft landing after US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, and the first country to make its presence on the Moon's south polar region, justifying the fervent prayers that are being made across the nation for the mission's success.

The Chandrayaan-3 is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Lunar surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavours.

It all comes down to final 15 minutes, when the Lander Module carries out a technical manoeuvre, and transfers its high-speed horizontal position to a vertical one in order to facilitate a gentle descent on to the surface.







