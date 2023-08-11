Chandrabau Naidu provoking people, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched a fresh attack on leader of opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu accusing him of provoking people for violence during his recent visit to Chittoor district.

He alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was taking a detour to provoke people at his public meetings.

Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed both Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan, accusing them of carrying out a mischievous campaign to mislead people for political gains with the help of friendly media.

Addressing a public meeting at Janupalli in Amalapuram, he said that the brains of the opposition leaders seem to have blown out and they are displaying demonic behavior.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the violent incidents at Punganur have pained him. He said Chandrababu Naidu took permission for one route but used another route. He said 47 policemen were injured in the rioting by TDP and one policeman lost his eye.

This is the first time Jagan Mohan Reddy has targetted Naidu after the violence during his yatra in Chittoor district on August 4.

The Chief Minister said that the TDP leaders and Jana Sena president are making derogatory remarks and threatening the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The opposition is aiming at coming to power to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour again which it had pursued between 2014 and 2019 and people have no reason to believe them, he said.

“While the foster son has no interest in becoming the Chief Minister, he wants to see Chandrababu at the helm and they can stoop to any low,” the Chief Minister said while once again branding Pawan Kalyan as foster son of Chandrababu Naidu.

He said they shamelessly abused the volunteers who have been rendering yeoman service to the people and cautioned people not to fall prey to opposition false promises of a costly car and one kg gold per house during polls.

Jagan alleged that Chandrababu, who became Chief Minister 28 years ago and ruled the state for 14 years, has no single achievement to his credit.

“He has a history of ditching women, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities after coming to power in 2014 with false promises. He put hurdles in the allotment of house sites and houses for the poor, opposed English medium in schools, showed disrespect to SC and ST women, cheated unemployed youth and created wedge between Dalits. Will you make such a person Chief Minister again,” he asked the people.

“I have no friendly media, no foster son to support me. I only believe in God and depend on you. I call upon you to become my soldiers and teach a fitting lesson to the opposition in the elections if you feel you are benefitted from this Government,” he said.