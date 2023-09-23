Chandrababu Naidu moves Supreme Court seeking to quash FIR against him

NEW DELHI: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR against him in connection with the skill development scam case. He filed the petition in the apex court on Saturday challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s Friday judgement which dismissed his plea to quash the FIR.

Following the dismissal of the petition, a Court in Vijayawada granted the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department(CID) two days of police custody of Naidu for interrogation.

The case in which Naidu was arrested on September 9 pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crore, as per the officials.

The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. As per the CID, Naidu was the principal conspirator and "accused no 1" in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam.

In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling Rs 371 crores."