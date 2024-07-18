Begin typing your search...

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda

The district administration is yet to say if there are any casualties.

ByPTIPTI|18 July 2024 10:27 AM GMT
Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train after an accident, in Gonda district

GONDA: At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

