'Chalo Delhi': CM Vijayan to lead a protest against Centre in January

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's ruling LDF will hold a protest, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be held in Delhi in January, the party announced on Friday.

Addressing to the media here after the leadership meeting of the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front, convener E.P.Jayarajan said the Centre is taking an "anti-Kerala policy".

"Hence we have decided that in January, the entire top leaders of the ruling Left including legislators, MPs will stage a protest against the Centre," he said.

Of late, numerous state ministers and even Vijayan have slammed the Centre for its "anti-Kerala attitude" and on Friday, State Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal asked the media to take up the way the Centre is not taking steps to release the over Rs 58,000 crore due to the state on various counts.

"We are expecting to release the outstanding social welfare pension in a few days time," he said.

The LDF meeting held here also discussed the serious financial problems facing the state and admitted the state is passing through difficult times. As a prelude to the Delhi Chalo protest, it was decided to hold seminars across the state against the "anti-Kerala policy" of the Centre in the coming weeks.