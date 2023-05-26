Centre to launch ₹75 coin on inauguration of new Parliament

CHENNAI: A special ₹75 coin will be launched on May 28 on the occassion of inauguration of the new Parliament building.

According to reports, one side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words "Satyamev Jayate" below it. The word "Bharat" will be written in Devanagari script on the left side, and the word "India" in English on the right.

The coin will also have the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals written below the Lion Capital. The other side of the coin will show an image of the Parliament complex. The words "Sansad Sankul" will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and "Parliament Complex" in English on the lower periphery.

The coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters and will have 200 serrations along its edges. The 35-gram coin will be made from a four-part alloy, which includes 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc, reports added.

The new parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday. While as many as 25 parties are expected to attend the ceremony, at least 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.