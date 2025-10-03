Centre issues advisory on safe use of paediatric cough syrups

CHENNAI: In the wake of growing concerns over the irrational use of cough syrups among children, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory urging strict adherence to paediatric rational prescribing practices for patients, on Friday.

The advisory underscored that most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often resolve without pharmacological intervention. It reiterated that cough and cold medications must not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age, citing safety concerns. These formulations are generally not recommended for children under five years and in cases where their use becomes clinically unavoidable, thorough clinical evaluation, close medical supervision, and strict adherence to appropriate dosing are required.

Doctors have been advised to prescribe cough syrups only for the shortest effective duration, while avoiding unnecessary drug combinations. The DGHS has also urged healthcare professionals to sensitise the public on the importance of following prescriptions diligently and refraining from self-medication.

Further, it mandated that all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments must ensure the procurement and dispensing of cough syrups manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.

It has called upon all State and Union Territory Health Departments to disseminate this advisory across government hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, and private healthcare facilities, ensuring uniform compliance and enhanced patient safety in paediatric care.