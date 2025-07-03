Centre continuing negative stand towards Kerala: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed that the BJP-led central government's negative stand is continuing as it rejected the state's demand for additional rice allocation for the Onam festival season.

The CM, in a Facebook post, has called for a united protest by all political parties against the alleged anti-Kerala stand of the central government.

He said that Kerala demanded that five kilograms of rice per card be provided to non-priority families at the rate of Rs 8.30 currently being provided to the state as a tide-over allocation.

The state government also demanded that the allotment of wheat, which was being provided as a tide-over allocation until two years ago, be restored, he said.

To prevent the price of rice from soaring in the market during special occasions like Onam, it is necessary to ensure the availability of food grains to the non-priority sections as much as possible, he said.

"It is in this context that the state demanded an additional rice allocation to be provided to the non-priority sections," Vijayan said in his post.

He also said that according to health statistics, a significant section of the state's population is suffering from diabetes, and that is why the demand for restoring the allotment of wheat to the non-priority sections was raised.

"But the central government has been ruthlessly rejecting these demands, which are meant to help the common people. A united protest should be raised in this regard, irrespective of party politics," he insisted.

"Protest by the people is essential to correct the anti-Kerala policy of the central government. For that, we must stand united," the CM said. PTI HMP HMP ADB