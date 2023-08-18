Central Railway's 'Zero Scrap' mission gains momentum

MUMBAI: Central Railway has launched a "Zero Scrap" initiative as part of which the railway authorities has been diligently identifying and disposing of various types of scrap, prioritising the removal of overaged locomotives, surplus diesel locos, un-operational rail lines, and overaged or accidental locos/coaches.

Central Railway has notched a milestone by achieving scrap sales amounting to an impressive Rs 132.47 Crores in the current financial year, spanning from April 1, 2023, to August 15, 2023.

This achievement represents a remarkable increase of 20.41 per cent when compared to the Railway Board's pro-rata target for the same period.

The success of the "Zero Scrap" mission is evidenced by the diverse array of items that have been sold, contributing to this substantial revenue generation. These items include- 5669 Metric Tonnes of Rails/P. Ways, 09 Locomotives, 133 Coaches, 53 Wagons.



Additionally, the sale encompasses the Narrow Gauge Line in the Bhusawal division, specifically the 06 KM Jamner-Pachora Section.

The mission's success has been widely distributed across various divisions and depots, each playing a pivotal role in achieving the goals set forth by Central Railway. Mumbai Division led the charge with a scrap sale of Rs 24.36 crores, Bhusawal Division contributed significantly with sales totaling Rs 17.99 crores, and Solapur Division achieved a sale figure of Rs 8.09 Crores.

Nagpur Division played its part with a noteworthy sale of Rs. 9.66 crores, Pune Division contributed Rs. 14.33 crores to the total, Matunga Depot emerged as a strong contender, recording sales amounting to Rs. 23.56 crores, The Electric Loco Shed Depot of Bhusaval made a substantial contribution with sales of Rs. 13.50 crores.

These divisions and depots collectively stand as major contributors to the success of the "Zero Scrap" mission. Central Railway's commitment to the complete eradication of scrap remains steadfast.

The railway authority is dedicated to achieving a scrap-free status for all its divisions and depots, staying true to the core principles of the "Zero Scrap" initiative.

Looking ahead, Central Railway is poised not only to sustain this progress but also to surpass the ambitious Railway Board Target of Rs 300 Crores for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In a display of dedication and strategic vision, Central Railway is not only optimising its resources but also setting an example for others in the realm of waste management and resource utilisation