Central Railway announces weekly express specials between Lokmanya Tilak terminus and Thiruvananthapuram North

CHENNAI: To manage extra rush, Central Railway announces Train No. 01063/01064 – Weekly Express Specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus & Thiruvananthapuram North.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly Express Special (Train No. 01063) will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4:00 pm on Thursdays - April 3, 10, 17, 24 & May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 10:45 pm the next day. (Total: 9 Services)

Thiruvananthapuram North - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Express Special (Train No. 01064) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:20 pm on Saturdays - April 5, 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:45 am on the third day. (Total: 9 Services)

A statement mentioned that advance reservations will open at 8 am on March 25.