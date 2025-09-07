CCTV footage from Peechi police station reveals fresh custodial torture incident in Kerala

THRISSUR: A fresh custodial torture incident has come to light after CCTV footage showing a Peechi police station officer assaulting restaurant employees in May 2023 surfaced on Sunday in this central Kerala district.

The footage was released by Thrissur-based businessmsn K P Ouseph, the managing director of Laly's Group, whose employees were allegedly assaulted inside Peechi police station on May 24, 2023.

According to Ouseph, the incident began after a verbal duel between Dhineesh of Palakkad and some of his restaurant staff at Pattikad. Dhineesh later approached Peechi police, claiming that he was assaulted by the hotel employees.

"Soon, my hotel manager, Ronny Johny, and driver, Libin Philip, were called to the police station. There, Sub Inspector P M Ratheesh assaulted both of them. When my son Paul Joseph reached the station, he was locked up," Ouseph alleged while talking to reporters here on Sunday.

He further claimed that when he reached the police station, the sub-inspector threatened to shut down his business.

"The officer also threatened to register a case of attempt to murder and under the POCSO Act, since Dhineesh's son was also present at the restaurant. Civil Police Officer Mahesh and Sub Inspector Jayesh were also behind the custodial torture," he alleged.

Ouseph said Ratheesh insisted on a settlement with Dhineesh.

"When I met Dhineesh, he demanded Rs five lakh. I went home with Dhineesh in his car and paid him the amount. Dhineesh told him that Rs three lakh would go to the police officials, while he would keep Rs two lakh," he said.

Later, Dhineesh returned to the police station and withdrew his complaint.

"The next day, we approached the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ollur, who directed us to Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan. Ashokan accepted a written complaint from me," Ouseph said.

Subsequently, Dhineesh was arrested but soon secured bail as the money could not be recovered, the businessman said.

Ouseph alleged that no action was taken against the accused officers even after his complaint.

"One month after the incident, the sub-inspector was promoted as Circle Inspector and posted at Cheruthuruthy police station. He is currently serving at Kadavanthra station in Kochi," he said.

As part of his legal fight, Ouseph filed an RTI application seeking CCTV footage of Peechi police station.

"My application to the Thrissur City Police Commissioner was forwarded to Peechi station and rejected, citing 'women protection' reasons. An appeal to ACP Ollur was also rejected, citing 'Maoist reasons'," he said.

He then filed an appeal to the Kerala State Right to Information Commission, which, after several hearings, ordered police to hand over the CCTV footage in August 2024.

Ouseph said that the Thrissur Range DIG recently contacted him and informed him that an internal inquiry against the officers was underway. "He told me that the file is currently with the South Zone IG's office and assured me of all support," he added.

The businessmen also said he had approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, but despite several hearings, no action was initiated. He further alleged that after he filed complaints, Ratheesh repeatedly approached him seeking a withdrawal.

"But I refused. Such a police officer should not continue in service. We want such officials to be dismissed," Ouseph added.

Recently, four policemen who served at Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur were suspended for assaulting Youth Congress leader VS Sujith in 2023.

The action was taken after Sujith recently obtained CCTV camera footage of the police station under RTI Act after two years long legal battle.