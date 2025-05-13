CBSE class 10 results: Over 93 pc students pass exam, girls outperform boys by over 2 pc points

NEW DELHI: More than 93 per cent of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, with girls outperforming boys by over two percentage points, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

This year, 93.66 per cent of candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 93.60 per cent.

While 95 per cent of the girls have cleared the exam, it was 92.63 per cent for the boys. For transgender candidates, the pass percentage was 95 per cent against last year's 91.30 per cent.

Over 1.99 lakh candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks, while 45,516 candidates have scored above 95 per cent.

More than 1.41 lakh candidates have been placed for compartment exams.

A total of 23,71,939 candidates had appeared for the CBSE class 10 board exams.