CBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 to begin from February 17

Meanwhile, exams for Indian School Certificate (ISC) had already commenced on February 12, and will go on till April 6.

For CBSE Class 12, exams will be held till April 10, beginning with the biotechnology paper, followed by physics paper on February 20 and chemistry on February 28. For Class 10, exams will be held till March 11 beginning with the mathematics paper, followed by science on February 25 and Hindi on March 2. Class 10 ICSE exams will go on till March 30.