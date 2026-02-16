CBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 to begin from February 17

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2025-26, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 for both CBSE and Class 10 ICSE will begin from February 17.
Meanwhile, exams for Indian School Certificate (ISC) had already commenced on February 12, and will go on till April 6.
For CBSE Class 12, exams will be held till April 10, beginning with the biotechnology paper, followed by physics paper on February 20 and chemistry on February 28. For Class 10, exams will be held till March 11 beginning with the mathematics paper, followed by science on February 25 and Hindi on March 2. Class 10 ICSE exams will go on till March 30.
Across India, around 2.6 lakh candidates will appear for the ICSE (Class 10) exam, and around 1.5 lakh will write ISC (Class 12) exam this year. The exams are being held for 75 subjects for ICSE and 50 subjects for ISC.
The detailed exam schedule for both ICSE and ISC exams is available on the CISCE website – https://cisce.org/. Candidates are advised to refer only to official sources for updates and notifications, as per information from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).