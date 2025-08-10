CBSE allows open-book exam for class 9

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved integrating open-book assessments (OBAs) into Class 9, starting from the 2026-27 academic year. The decision follows a pilot study indicating "teacher support" for such assessments and was approved by the CBSE Governing Body in June.

According to reports, OBAs will be integrated "as part of three pen-paper assessments per term" in core subjects like languages, mathematics, science, and social science. The move aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, stemming from the National Education Policy.

The NCFSE underscores transitioning from learning by rote to competency-based learning, with OBAs acting as a catalyst.

As reported earlier, CBSE approved a pilot for Classes 9-12 in December 2023, examining completion time and stakeholder perceptions. The pilot analysis revealed student scores ranged only from 12% to 47%, indicating significant challenges in resource utilisation and grasping interdisciplinary concepts.

Despite these hurdles, teachers expressed optimism about OBAs' potential to foster critical thinking. Feedback emphasised the need for structured guidance to help students navigate materials and apply knowledge contextually. The pilot focused on existing "cross-cutting themes," avoiding extra reading.

Consequently, a framework will be developed for incorporating OBAs into class 9 internal school exams. While likely not mandatory, the framework will guide schools choosing to implement it. A source noted this requires building school capacity, as OBAs test higher-order thinking skills.

The initiative aims to reduce exam stress, encourage real-world knowledge application, and shift from rote learning to conceptual understanding, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

The CBSE had previously introduced Open Text Based Assessment in 2014 for Classes 9 and 11.