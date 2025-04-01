CBI should collaborate with academia, industries to keep pace with AI-powered changes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The CBI should look for collaborations with the academia and industries in the light of the changes being brought about by Artificial Intelligence in economic, social and technological fronts, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Delivering the 21st D P Kohli memorial lecture on the 62nd Foundation Day of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Vaishnaw said things have changed with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"An AI agent can commit a crime. The ethical question that will arise then is who has committed the crime and whom to arrest? Can you arrest an AI agent? Is it the AI creating company that is liable or is it the AI agent that is liable?

"These are the changes which are happening in the society today. For such changes which are taking place on the economic, social and technological fronts, I request the CBI and its great team to look at more collaborations," said Vaishnaw, who also holds the information and broadcasting, and electronics and information technology portfolios.

Stating that we should look at more collaborations with the startups, industries and academia, the minister said, "For example, in our AI mission, we are collaborating with the academia to create many new tools."

Marking the occasion, the minister conferred President's Police Medals for distinguished service and Police Medals for meritorious service on 26 CBI officers.