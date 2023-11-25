Begin typing your search...

CBI registers PE against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

ByPTIPTI|25 Nov 2023 1:01 PM GMT
CBI registers PE against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
X

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Saturday.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is also looking into the allegations against her.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR. Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPTrinamool CongressCBITMC MP Mahua MoitraMahua Moitra
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X